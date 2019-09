These Are The Foods That Can Make You Super Gassy

There are a few types of foods that we know really influence the amount of gas you produce, such as the group of carbohydrates known as "FODMAPs," explains Shani Eswaran , MD, associate professor at Michigan Medicine, who researched irritable bowel syndrome and diet-related functional gastrointestinal diseases. FODMAP stands for "fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols," and it's essentially a way of classifying sugars and fibers that aren't properly absorbed in the intestines. For people who have irritable bowel syndrome avoiding foods high in FODMAPs (with the help of a registered dietitian) can help reduce symptoms in a big way, she says.