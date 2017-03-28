Our Rainbow-Loving Hearts Are Gushing Over These Colorful, Sugary Churros

Churros are having a moment. After macarons dominated the photogenic food world, it was about time for another sweet treat to take over our Instagram feeds. We saw the beginning of a cinnamon-sugar revolution when Disneyland announced that it would be commemorating the 50th anniversary of its Pirates of the Caribbean attraction with golden churros. Now, an Orange County-based churro shop is creating churros with a special rainbow treatment, giving the dessert a photo-ready makeover that you're sure double-tap every time you see it.
PopSugar reports that The Loop, a dessert café located in Westminster, CA, is dusting its classic looped churros with a rainbow of colored sugars to create the Crystal Rainbow Loop. While the shop is already popular with sugar-crazed foodies for its traditional handcrafted churros accompanied by sauces like Nutella and dulce de leche, these new creations are bringing the tiny shop even more attention. The rainbow churro isn't any particular flavor. To create the effect, the churro artists just sprinkle various rainbow-colored sugars onto The Loop's classic curved churro. The result is an arc of sugary sweetness that's also a visual gem. You can opt to have your colorful concoction thrust into a cup of vanilla soft serve and topped with Fruity Pebbles (to continue the rainbow trend) or other cereal and candy toppings.
If you want in on this rainbow action, you'll have to head to O.C. sooner than later. While any of The Loop's churros are reason enough for a foodie sojourn, the rainbow churro is a limited-edition menu item. So anyone looking to add this sweet addition to their IG feed will have to act fast.
This isn't the first time that the shop has created a viral dessert sensation. Last year, during the height of the Pokémon Go craze, The Loop created a Pikachurro to honor the franchise's star and lure in customers looking to stock up on Pokéballs (the shop is a Pokéstop). Unlike the rainbow churros, the limited-edition cartoon character churro often sold out before lunchtime.
