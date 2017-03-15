Indulge In Sparkling Treasure With Disneyland's Gold-Dusted Churros

A trip to Disneyland is always pretty magical. You're guaranteed a star sighting (shoutout to my main mouse, Mickey) and even though everyone complains about crowds and lines, is there anything more enchanting than experiencing a Disney classic in real life?
Another reason to smile at the parks: the food. There are very few places where you can snag gumbo, kebabs, and chimichangas within a few yards of each other. Oh, and don't forget those turkey legs (which are definitely turkey, not emu). One particular Disney classic, the churro, is getting a glam makeover, and it looks almost too pretty to eat.
Advertisement
To celebrate 50 years of Pirates of the Caribbean (the "yo-ho, yo-ho" attraction, not the Johnny Depp film franchise), Disneyland is offering up a gold-dusted churro. PopSugar reports that the park has a slew of celebratory happenings honoring the occasion.
In case churros — which will be available beginning March 17 and will retail for $4 — weren't enough, Disneyland's New Orleans Square will be a full-on party. Laissez les bon temps rouler by chowing down on those gilt churros (it's not Tinkerbell's fairy dust; it's gold sanding sugar that gives them their glittering hue) and keep the festivities going with special treats like Lost Treasure beignets, Jolly Roger punch, and more. Let's just say Disneyland is doing its best to distract visitors from the gaping hole that is the Star Wars Land construction zone.
And while you're double-fisting these sparkling confections (no judgement), you'll be able to enjoy special pirate entertainment and peruse some limited-edition merchandise, too. Of course, all good things must come to an end; the pirate-themed goodies will be walking the plank soon, so if you're all about that pirate life, you better head to Disneyland stat.
Advertisement