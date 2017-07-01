Adult Cereal Exists & It Comes In Four NSFW Flavors

This story was originally published on March 22, 2017.
A bowl of sugary cereal is kind of the universal symbol for the innocence of childhood. A generous helping of Frosted Flakes completes that idealized image of a kid hanging out in her Power Rangers pajama set watching hours and hours of Saturday morning cartoons. It’s sweet, fun, and pure, but according to Foodbeast, a London-based startup recently released a line of adult cereals that might ruin that image for you.
The startup is called Cereal Motel, and its team set out to take the cereal brands from your childhood and turn them on their heads — or, perhaps more accurately, on their backs. I know, I’m sorry. Anyway the folks behind Cereal Motel set out to create a line of cereals for adult that were “deliciously inappropriate,” and it looks like they succeeded.
Cereal Motel has so far released four different flavors, and according to the website, each one is inspired by pop-culture, fashion, music, art, and film. For the most part, the cereals are sexy and silly and the perfect addition to your well-balanced, sex-positive breakfast. However, we'd like to petition the company to release a cereal box that doesn't just feature female characters.
Though these cereals are a far cry from the treats we enjoyed as kids, they’re kind of an interesting mix of nostalgia and the whole NSFW theme. Unfortunately, these cereals also different from the ones we used to eat when it comes to price. Each box costs almost $11, and you’ll also have to pay for international shipping since they’re made in the U.K. It might be worth it though because you do have a chance to get a special prize — though, we think we should go ahead and tell you it’s not a sex toy.
Take a look ahead to see the full line of naughty adult cereals from Cereal Motel.