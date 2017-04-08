This Is What Mama June Wore To Crash Her Ex's Wedding

There comes a time in everyone’s life where they just want some good old-fashioned vengeance. It’s the kind of vainglorious revenge we’re not allowed to admit (unless you’re a Kardashian of course); the kind in which we invoke the spirit of Beyoncé to appear flawlessly in front of an ex, reminding them of what they missed out on.
Mama June Shannon is no different. The reality TV star began a weight loss journey and a new television show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, centered around this age-old concept. After learning about her her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding, she embarked on a complete self-transformation. According to People magazine, that transformation included $75,000 worth of cosmetic surgery.
Advertisement
However, as the date neared Mama June was, GASP!, disinvited to the wedding. "Before you got your neck and arm surgery, Jennifer [Sugar Bear’s betrothed] Skyped me and said that you couldn't come," her daughter, Alana a.k.a Honey Boo explained. "I didn't want to make you upset."
Though the premise of the show, Mama June: From Not To Hot show is problematic for a number of reasons, we still expected Mama June to get her day. After all Alana, the former couple’s daughter was walking papa Sugar Bear down the aisle.
“This was all about revenge for Sugar Bear, but now it's about something more important,” said Mama June. “It's about being there for Alana when she walks her father down the aisle.” Of course it is.
So she did what any determined, disinvited wedding attendee would do, she crashed the wedding in a body-con red dress. While wedding guests were privy to the storm brewing in McIntyre, Georgia, little did they know another storm was swooping down.
Mouths dropped as old friends, family, and the couple saw Mama June’s new bod, but she didn’t completely steal the show.
“I have to say thank you in a way, because at first, I was doing this transformation to kind of like, show you that I could do it and make myself a better person, and show myself that was worth something,” Mama June explained, as noted by ET. “But then I decided through this journey that it wasn't about you, and it wasn't about everything that I've been through with you. It was about me. So now, thanks to you, I have lost for myself, and I will never go back to the way I was."
Jennifer, stunned, called her nemesis a “bitch” before asking her to leave the house.
Mama June obliged, though she did still witness the ceremony. "It was like a wooly mammoth eating a goddamn fish," Mama June said of the couple’s first kiss as husband and wife.
Advertisement