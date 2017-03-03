Every week we inch closer to the big reveal in Mama June: From Not To Hot. At Refinery29, we've had our reservations about the show, but the most recent sneak peek into the upcoming episode includes something everyone can agree on: a fine-as-hell dress.
This clip begins with Mama June coming home from her surgery, realizing that everything's about to change. For her niece, Amber, that starts with fashion. She decided to get Mama June a "welcome home present" in the form of a red, slinky dress. Here's the thing: it's a size four.
“I had to give her some motivation,” Amber explains in the clip. “I mean, she’s gotta be looking good at Sugar Bear’s wedding.”
Amber calls this Mama June's "revenge dress" that she can wear to her ex's wedding. “This is what you’re working towards," Amber adds. "To go, ‘ooh, baby baby, look at me.’ "
"I’m a 22/24 right now," Mama June points out. "This is like 20 sizes smaller than me."
While Mama June is skeptical that the surgery will allow for such drastic results, others are totally on board.
“You’re going to look better than the bride,” says Amber — although Mama June adds that that would be the case no matter what.
"I think Mama's gonna look fiiiiine in that red dress," Lauryn tells the camera.
Honey Boo Boo, however, is less excited.
"She looked fiiiiine before," the 11-year-old retorts, wisely.
It sounds like not everyone is loving Mama June's transformation, but as the mother said in an interview with Refinery29, she's doing it to combat a "daily struggle."
"One day, I’m like, ‘fuck it.’ The next day it’s kind of like, okay, and it may be good for a little while," she said. "But you know, everybody has their setbacks. But right now, I’ll tell you what: I’m glad that people are able to see me for what I’ve always seen myself as."
