Do you have any celebrity role models when it comes to women and their bodies in the media?

“I don’t wanna say celebrity role models. I think that a lot of people think about body image, especially when you’re in front of a camera. But I look at it this way — like being someone like Lady Gaga. She looks great, and the crap — she wore a halter top during the Super Bowl, and it was like the most craziest thing. But people have to have something to talk about. And haters are gonna be haters. People just need something to talk about nowadays, and that was the new thing to talk about. I guess I’ll be the next thing to talk about when the show comes out of how much weight I’ve lost.”