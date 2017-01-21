While some reality shows are built around the premise of finding true love, on others, it might just come as a happy accident. Even though we've got plenty of reasons not to watch Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, hopeless romantics might want to check the reruns for an especially touching episode. On Thursday night's episode, Kardashian introduced the audience to ex-softball player Sam. While her journey included the usual weight-loss-TV fare, there was an unexpected ending to time on Revenge Body. Sam explained in her interview that her relationship with her girlfriend, Nicole, was starting to become strained. "You guys could fall in love all over again," Kardashian told Sam. "And that's my hopes and dreams for you." "I'm willing to do Revenge Body to keep my girlfriend," Nicole said. "I'm ready to be the person that Samantha wants me to be. I want to spend the rest of my life with her." In the first twist of the night, Sam and Nicole decide to go on the show together. Kardashian helped Sam orchestrate the episode's second twist, however. Fun fact: Kardashian is friends with Magic Johnson, who part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson gives Kardashian and the couple access to the field — and Sam proposes to Nicole after they endure Kardashian's regime of smoothies and 12,000 steps a day. "I'm ready to do right by Sam," Nicole said. "This is one of the best days of my life for sure," Sam told Kardashian. While we're certainly not fans of Kardashian's approach to weight loss, we're certainly all for love. These two lovebirds plan on tying the knot in 2018. Maybe by then, there'll be Say Yes To Weddings With Khloé Kardashian.
Advertisement