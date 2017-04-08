Beauty & The Beast fans looking to take their devotion to the next level may want to book a flight to Anaheim, CA. No, it's not a small provincial town, but it is home to Crème & Sugar, a café that's offering up enchanting desserts inspired by the Disney film. According to Cosmopolitan magazine, the café has added an assortment of sweet treats that pay homage to Belle, the Beast, and more not only in flavor but also with special finishing touches.
The Insta-ready menu includes everything a sweet-toothed Disney fan could want. For fans of the titular beauty, there's a bold yellow milkshake that draws inspiration from Belle's iconic yellow dress. It's topped with an edible red rose to drive the theme home. There's also a coordinating Vanilla Belle cake, which shares the same decorations but adds sweet white nonpareils that recall the embroidery on Belle's gown.
Crème & Sugar's owner, Joanna Czikalla, said that she wanted to create desserts that would offer up a little magic for her customers.
"People want to feel magical and happy, and I want to help them get there. Kids, teens, and adults all come into my shop looking for that feeling," Czikalla told Cosmopolitan. "Once they get [their drink] I see the looks on their faces, and it's pure happiness."
Fans of red velvet cake can opt for a twist on the classic. Crème & Sugar's Beast-inspired Blue Velvet confection takes its color from the gruff character's ballroom-ready evening wear. And like its Belle counterpart, there's a milkshake version of the dessert, too. For those who just want a little bite of B&TB, there are decorated cookies, and an enchanted rose hot cocoa, too.
Czikalla adds that the menu items will only be available for a limited time, so if fans want a taste of Beauty & The Beast, they should act fast. There's no enchanted-rose timer in the store, but time is ticking.
This isn't the first time Crème & Sugar has made headlines with its magical offerings. The café's Unicorn Lattes, which feature pastel rainbow marshmallows and sprinkles, became an Instagram sensation when they debuted last year.
