Unicorn Hot Chocolate Is The Magical Cold Weather Drink We've Been Waiting For

Sending magical Monday vibes cause everything about this Unicorn hot cocoa was MAGICAL! 🦄💖🌈#myunicornlife #flashesofdelight #rainbow #instagram #makeyousmilestyle #hotcocoa #unicorn #pastelprincess #pastels #marshmallow #christmas #abmlifeiscolorful #livecolorfully #candy #abmlifeissweet #monday #foodie #sweettooth #foodstagram #colorful #happiness #prettyinpink #pink #cheers #kawaii
This story was originally published on December 14, 2016.
Folklore tells us that unicorn horns have the power to heal the sick. In the real world, we have to rely on DayQuil and sweet cups of hot chocolate to pull us out of our wintertime malaise. But, what if you could take the cutest part of the mythical horse-like creature and combine it with that lip-smackingly tasty hot drink? You may never feel sick again. It might not be a magic potion, but unicorn hot chocolate is a real thing thanks to Cream & Sugar cafe and sweet shop — and the creation is downright adorable.
Cream & Sugar, based in Anaheim, CA, is owned by Joanna Czikalla, and she's the lady responsible for making all our dreams of fantastical wintertime treats come true. According to Cosmopolitan, Czikalla and her team dye their white hot chocolate pink for this special drink. On top, the unicorn hot chocolate is adorned with multicolored pastel marshmallows and sprinkles. Oh, and of course, no hot cocoa is complete without whipped cream. Take a look:
Folklore tells us that unicorn horns have the power to heal the sick. In the real world, we have to rely on DayQuil and sweet cups of hot chocolate to pull us out of our wintertime malaise. But, what if you could take the cutest part of the mythical horse-like creature and combine it with that lip-smackingly tasty hot drink? You may never feel sick again. It might not be a magic potion, but unicorn hot chocolate is a real thing thanks to Cream & Sugar cafe and sweet shop — and the creation is downright adorable.
Cream & Sugar, based in Anaheim, CA, is owned by Joanna Czikalla, and she's the lady responsible for making all our dreams of fantastical wintertime treats come true. According to Cosmopolitan, Czikalla and her team dye their white hot chocolate pink for this special drink. On top, the unicorn hot chocolate is adorned with multicolored pastel marshmallows and sprinkles. Oh, and of course, no hot cocoa is complete without whipped cream. Take a look:
Advertisement
For more Insta-worthy unicorn treats see our complete guide, here. The only question is, which one do we try first?
Advertisement