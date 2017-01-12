EVERY Trendy Unicorn Dessert We Could Find On The Internet

What is a unicorn? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "a mythical animal generally depicted with the body and head of a horse, the hind legs of a stag, the tail of a lion, and a single horn in the middle of the forehead." A creature that very logically ties in with food. Why? Who can say, really? But the internet has spoken, and the public loves unicorn food. Even though we condemned it to a never-ending sleep in 2017, we've been starting feel overcome by it's sparkly powers. We need it, we crave it, we demand it.
From its humble beginnings to its detailed debut as a horned-macaron, the unicorn trend knows no bounds (real or fantastical). And if you've yet to experience the full breadth of this magically-edible takeover, please read on for ten glorious examples. Because seeing is believing.
1. Unicorn Toast
This is no plain piece of toast, it's multicolored magic and subtly unicorn.
2. Unicorn Cake
The unicorn cake is more literal with its majestic frosted mane.
3. Unicorn Cupcakes
Unicorn cupcakes are coyer than their cake counterparts.
4. Unicorn Hot Chocolate
The hot chocolate version remains abstract, much like the toast — conjuring up unicorns with color and texture alone.
5. Unicorn Latte
6. Unicorn Macarons
These macarons are so lovely, it hurts. Could they be the pinnacle of unicorn food majestic-ness?!
7. Unicorn Popsicles
No, these popsicles are the pinnacle — behold their delicate golden lashes and spiraled horns.
8. Unicorn Doughnuts
Not our favorite, but still quite lovely.
9. Unicorn "Poops"
Only unicorns could pull off connecting bathroom behavior with dessert — dare we call this cute?
10. Unicorn Pancakes
The structural integrity of this magical masterpiece is simply breathtaking.
11. Unicorn Pop-Tarts
The bright colors on these pop-tarts are sure to wake you up when you eat them in the morning.
