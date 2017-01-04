We’ve Reached Peak Unicorn With This Latte

Pantone declared Greenery as the color of 2017, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say that unicorns and rainbows would have been more appropriate. Just take a peek at the world of beauty and food. Yes, we said food. Everything from cheesecake to bagels and hot chocolate got the rainbow-unicorn treatment and it doesn't look like the trend is slowing down anytime soon. Need proof? Baristas at The End, a coffee shop and juice bar in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, are offering up a Unicorn Latte with a decidedly blue hue.
While a blue coffee isn't exactly new, Brooklyn is decidedly closer than hopping a plane to an Aussie café. The End's Unicorn Latte is a blend of blue-green algae (which gives this libation its signature shade), lemon, ginger, honey, and coconut milk, making it a vegan option for those looking to get their ethereal caffeine fix. Curious about the addition of algae? According to the Global Healing Center, it's a superfood. While it has a fantastical color, it's a real-life source of protein and over 65 kinds of vitamins. Plus, it's pretty photogenic, which is reason enough to order one up.
