Unicorn Cheesecake Is The Magically Delicious Dessert Of Our Dreams

This story was originally published on December 31, 2016.
Unicorns are magical, whether in mythical or makeup form. But are you ready to taste the rainbow? The team at Delish say yes — and they've come up with a stunning no-bake unicorn cheesecake to help you do just that.
Its super-simple, super-colorful cheesecake is almost magically easy to make. Begin by making a classic cheesecake base, beating together cream cheese, sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Then, divide your mixture into separate mixing bowls, one for each color of the rainbow you want to include. Use food coloring to dye each a different color, pile them all one on top of the other inside a graham-cracker crust, refrigerate, and voila! You've whipped together a cheerfully colorful dessert sure to brighten even the coldest of winter days.
Pair with Unicorn Hot Cocoa for a truly magical after-dinner indulgence. Oh, and don't forget the sprinkles. Lots of sprinkles.
Unicorns are magical, whether in mythical or makeup form. But are you ready to taste the rainbow? The team at Delish say yes — and they've come up with a stunning no-bake unicorn cheesecake to help you do just that.
Its super-simple, super-colorful cheesecake is almost magically easy to make. Begin by making a classic cheesecake base, beating together cream cheese, sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Then, divide your mixture into separate mixing bowls, one for each color of the rainbow you want to include. Use food coloring to dye each a different color, pile them all one on top of the other inside a graham-cracker crust, refrigerate, and voila! You've whipped together a cheerfully colorful dessert sure to brighten even the coldest of winter days.
Pair with Unicorn Hot Cocoa for a truly magical after-dinner indulgence. Oh, and don't forget the sprinkles. Lots of sprinkles.
Advertisement