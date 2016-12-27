The list of things that we’re ready to put to bed from 2016 is lengthy, to say the least. Leaving the darker ones (e.g. the dissolution of Brangelina, Hatchimals, the term "ship," etc.) for another day, we’re going to start by tackling one of our top rankers: over-the-top food trends. Don’t get us wrong, we love a good novelty doughnut. And will probably never tire of ramen’s ever-growing popularity nor the comeback of classic burger chains (we’re looking at you, Shake Shack). But over this past year, things got a little out of hand.
Favorites stopped being good enough as-is, and social media was swarmed with the food scene's "next-level" (another 2016-ism we're putting down) mashups and twists. Like that moment when a doughnut ceased to be a doughnut to become an insane ice cream sandwich. Or how about when someone decided sushi rolls would better suit the American public in massive burrito form? Oh, and don't even get us started on rainbow bagels with funfetti cream cheese... Yes, we see the visual appeal with these mega meals (and we're definitely guilty of instagramming quite a few of them ourselves) — but now that 2016 is coming to a close, we're ready to enjoy our avocado toast without the flower petals and starfruit slices.
If you're also suffering from 2016 food-fad fatigue, then join us in bidding adieu to these seven tired trends. Here's hoping that the new year makes plain bagels and regular old doughnuts great again — because they are great, just the way they are.