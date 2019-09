Reality star Mama June (real name: June Shannon) has worked hard to shed pounds. The mother of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson now stars on her own reality series on We TV, the terribly titled Mama June: From Not To Hot, a show which documents her lifestyle transformation. Shannon has previously declared that her weight loss was about regaining control of her health by ending the dangerous cycle of yo-yo dieting , though she hasn't been shy about connecting her desire for a slimmer body with her relationship with her now-ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. In From Not To Hot, Mama June learns that her ex (whom Mama June stated cheated on her with both men and women during their relationship) is getting married — something that spurs her decision to diet. Now, a new interview with Entertainment Tonight's Jennifer Peros once again reiterates that Shannon lost weight as "revenge" on her ex. She told ET: