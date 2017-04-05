Once upon a time, your exes could truly disappear. You could leave an ex in Texas and move to New York and literally never see any trace of their existence for the rest of your life. With social media, however, it's a little trickier to disappear — or to avoid the temptation of sneaking a peek at the life your former "person" is currently leading. If you're a reality star, well, your presence is already amplified: there's no way your ex is not going to see what you're up to and how you look on occasion.