That all seems like sound medical advice. But when Feiz tells Shannon, "We're not doing this just so you can look a certain way," you almost have to laugh. The show is literally called Mama June: From Not To Hot, and the premiere touts Shannon's ex Sugar Bear's wedding as the the motivation for Shannon's plan to get a "revenge body." You can't market the show as an unbelievable makeover, in which a 352-lb woman goes down to a size four, and tell us it's not about the way Shannon looks.