Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's Mike Thompson, better known as Sugar Bear, just got hitched. According to People, Thompson and his love of a little over a year, Jennifer Lamb, got married in an intimate backyard wedding. With rain pouring down and multiple tornado warnings in the forecast, the ceremony was not without its problems, but it had at least one bright spot. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was on hand to walk her dad down the aisle. Dressed in a yellow sundress and a denim jacket, the 11-year-old walked arm-in-arm with her dad to the altar before lighting a candle together. It's unclear whether Honey Boo Boo's mom Mama June Shannon attended the wedding. Thompson and Shannon broke up in 2014 after she accused him of cheating, but continued to date on and off until 2016. It was the same year the two appeared on the reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. In a joint statement announcing their separation, the couple told People that "the girls will always be our number one priority." Shannon was mom to three daughters before meeting meeting Thompson, but as their reality series showed us, he would play the role of dad in the girls' lives. Honey Boo Boo's older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson was also on hand to celebrate his special day. Sugar Bear's nuptials will reportedly be featured on Shannon's new reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot premiering February 24 on WE tv.
