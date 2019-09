It feels like a year doesn't go by without a misguided celebrity donning a Día de los Muertos-inspired look for Halloween. Without fail, these costumes are met with an outcry from social media and members of the Latin American community, calling them out for cultural appropriation and insensitivity to the true meaning of the holiday. These accusations are completely on point (R eminder : The identities of others are not costumes), but now it seems all conversation about Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is centered around this outrage cycle — which in the end really doesn't do justice to the true meaning of the holiday itself.