But, depending on a person's goals, there are all sorts of things to look for in a protein or snack bar, so there's not necessarily a "right" or "wrong" way to choose one. A person with diabetes, for example, has very different needs than someone who doesn't have diabetes. And an elite athlete would also have far more rigorous nutritional needs than someone who just exercises casually. If you're not exactly sure what you should be looking for, it's a good idea to ask your primary care physician. In some cases, they might refer you to a registered dietitian who can help figure out what to eat based on your personal needs.