Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Diet & Nutrition
Diet & Nutrition
These Apps Encourage You To Drink More Water
by
Cory Stieg
More from Diet & Nutrition
Guide To Great Sleep
Why You Always Have To Pee Right When You Fall Asleep
Cory Stieg
May 13, 2019
Wellness
Keto Constipation: It's Real & It's Gnarly
Molly Longman
May 10, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge
Cory Stieg
May 10, 2019
Wellness
FroYo Is Your Enemy, Not Your Friend — OK?
When Kristen Bell’s character on The Good Place dies and ends up somewhere akin to heaven, there’s frozen yogurt everywhere, with flavors galore. But
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Why Did Chernobyl Victims Take Iodine Pills And Should I Take Them?
Let’s be clear: Chernobyl is not for viewers with sensitive stomachs. A man throws up on a table. Some characters end up looking like scabby, gory,
by
Molly Longman
Food & Drinks
16 Fast Food Chains That Secretly Have Vegan-Friendly Options
Fast food and vegan are two phrases we wouldn't say go hand in hand. Not only do meat and cheese seem to rule the brown-bag, on-the-fly food game, but we
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Running
How Pre-Run Meals Can Make Or Break Your Workout
While many runners daydream about what they're going to devour post-workout, the food that you put into your body before a run, jog, or race is worth
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Here's What CoolSculpting Actually Does To Your Body
As the story goes, the Instagram-famous, Kardashian and Real Housewife-approved plastic surgery treatment cryolipolysis was invented almost accidentally.
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Doctors Are Now Transplanting Poop — & It's Saving Lives
It's tough to have a conversation about fecal transplants without having some very vibrant imagery pop into your head. It sounds like something the Goop
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about having endometriosis — besides the debilitating cramps and long periods — is knowing that there's no
by
Cory Stieg
Cooking Tips
The Ultimate Guide To Greens & The Best Ways To Eat Them
As the weather begins to heat up outside, many home cooks are looking for ways to create satisfying meals without turning on the oven, and our eyes
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
The Best Foods To Eat For Natural Probiotics
We live in a world where many of us are trained to carry around scented hand sanitizer to fight off bacteria. But not all bacteria are created equal, and
by
Molly Longman
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Probably Eat Before A Morning Workout
Whether or not you consider yourself a Morning Person, there are some undeniable benefits of working out in the morning. An a.m. workout can help you
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Makes A Carb "Good"?
From potatoes to pizza, most of us can agree that carbs are damn good. Carbohydrates not only taste delicious, but they also have the crucial role of
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why Women Are Sharing Photos Of Themselves Eating Food On Instagram
On Instagram, there's no dearth of photos of attractive food bloggers gracefully holding delicious-looking treats. But there's usually one crucial element
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I'm 24, Live In New York & Spent $292.34 On My Wellness Rout...
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not
by
You
Diet & Nutrition
How To Relieve Gas Besides, You Know, Releasing It
If you've ever had particularly bad gas before, you know that it can sometimes feel like you're sitting on a pile of balloon animals that are going to
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Does MCT Oil Do, Exactly?
In today's oversaturated wellness world, there are as many types of oils out there as there are milk alternatives. Alongside coconut and olive oils, one
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Do You Take Water For Granted?
There are handwritten mathematical formulas all over the blackboard-style wall in Scott Harrison’s office. There are old records on the floor and
by
Molly Longman
Diet & Nutrition
Matzo Constipation: A Tricky Side Effect Of Passover
Chag Pesach sameach, everybody. This past Friday marked the beginning of Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the biblical exodus from Egypt.
by
Cory Stieg
Marijuana & Culture
The CBD-Infused Candy & Gummies You Won't Find Trick-Or-Trea...
Today is Halloween, and if you're no longer in the age bracket for trick-or-treating, you might have your eyes on some grown-up sweets to purchase for
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Why Smoking Weed Gives You The Munchies
When Josh Bareket was in high school, he would give himself "the munchies" on purpose. For him, it wasn't just about eating potato chips and hitting a
by
Molly Longman
Kardashians
How Kourtney Kardashian Became Known For Kooky Health Advice
When Kourtney Kardashian first announced she was launching a new lifestyle and wellness platform, called Poosh, a lot of people were quick to compare it
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Happens If You Take Too Much Biotin
For those of us who spend more time than we’d like to admit hanging out in the vitamin aisle of our local drugstore, biotin is a staple. The supplement
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
Are Collagen Supplements The Key To Plump, Youthful Skin?
The list of bright-skinned celebrities who extoll the benefits of collagen supplements is a long one, peppered with names like Jennifer Aniston, Busy
by
Erika Stalder
Diet & Nutrition
These Are The Foods That Can Make You Super Gassy
Whether it was a five-bean chili, a garlicky cauliflower "steak," or a bowl of cereal with cow's milk, most of us have experienced the uncomfortable
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Why You Wake Up Sweaty After Drinking
The only thing worse than waking up hungover is waking up hungover and sweaty. Unfortunately, it’s a thing. Alcohol prompts your body to sweat, which is
by
Molly Longman
Diet & Nutrition
Do You Need To Add Protein Powder To Your Coffee?
This winter, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to address a question only her most dedicated fans could have been pondering: How does she take her
by
Molly Longman
Body
Is "Water Weight" Real Or Just A Meaningless Product Of Diet Cult...
"Water weight" sounds like it could mean anything, like, the amount a person weighs sopping wet, a person's relationship to gravity in water, or a
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
You've Heard Of Probiotics — Here's What You Need To Kn...
When probiotics first blew up as a health and wellness trend, many people couldn't get past the idea that bacteria can be a good thing for your body. Now,
by
Cory Stieg
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted