I’m A Black Girl Living With Iron-Deficiency Anemia — Here’s How To Cope

I thought to myself, How could a nutritionist and wellness professional not listen to her own body? It brought on a guilt that was so intolerable it led to me going back to therapy. Every aspect of my health and well-being was being tried. I was in a dark place. Having to explain my conditions to people was far from easy, but I know my situation was not isolated nor uncommon. Many of us can relate to the emotionally taxing weight of a physical condition or chronic illness. The weight of iron-deficiency anemia, whether due to an underlying condition or a stand alone issue, can make you feel like the world is on your shoulders. For Black and brown women, this is especially true. According to Heathgrades , we are two to three times more likely to have low iron and iron-deficiency anemia, while 16.2% of Black women were found to have lower-than-normal hemoglobin levels versus just 3.9% of white women who had a less than normal range.