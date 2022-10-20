I’m A Black Girl Living With Iron-Deficiency Anemia — Here’s How To Cope

- Finally, extend grace to yourself and know that you are doing your best. I had to come to grips with understanding that sometimes the body does what the body wants. Sometimes illness just happens like anything else in life. The only thing we can do is to continue to research and trust the plan. Even during those dark moments, we have to embrace the challenge and accept our bodies in every state. Wellness begins with acceptance. We must accept who we are, how we are. Once we accept, we can care for ourselves intentionally with purpose. As Audre Lordes said, “Caring for self is self-preservation and that is an act of political warfare.”