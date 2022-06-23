Burnout Levels Are Higher Than Ever — So Why Is No One Listening?

On the plus side, it looks like women are feeling more ready to seek out better. The so-called Great Resignation was a little anti-climatic but perhaps we'll see a second wave in the next few years, with people reporting that they are more likely to be looking for a new role than they were a year ago — citing burnout and poor job satisfaction as the main reasons. But even though the job market is looking pretty hot right now, about a quarter of those surveyed are less optimistic about their career opportunities than they were a year ago — during the height of the pandemic — which is saying something.