Surviving A Toxic Boss At Work

My toxic boss was the founder of a startup luxury magazine. I was recruited as features editor, accepting a pay cut for the chance to shape what they described as "a new model of journalism". The reality was spending hours on the phone to PRs, requesting products already featured in magazines that my boss had circled and left in a huge pile on my desk with only cryptic notes to serve as guidance until she’d show up after lunch with the small dog in tow that I would have to walk and clean up after while she took calls and meetings.