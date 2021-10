Women Aren’t “Forgetting” To Have Children. They Can’t Afford To

According to a recent YouGov poll , one of the most common reasons for people choosing not to have children is that it is too expensive. Women aren’t "forgetting" to think about fertility. Oh, if only we could. At every turn we are reminded that our life choices will impact whether or not we can have children. Does your job pay enough to fund kids? Have you chosen the right partner, do they earn enough? Do you have time to get to where you want to be in your career before taking a break? Are you leaving it "too late"? Every day I wake up and promise myself that I will not think about this because it’s so disruptive and I am afraid that the panic will cause me to make bad decisions based on fear.