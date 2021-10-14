Women Aren’t “Forgetting” To Have Children. They Can’t Afford To

"I find it all really unfair," she laments. "Childcare is so expensive. All the women at my company who have young children went part-time when they had kids for that reason. Why am I expected to put my career on hold and lose out on earnings? Why does the media and government complain people aren’t having enough children and yet make it more expensive than ever to have them? I would have to earn at least 60k to be able to afford children without relying on my partner financially. And even if I did earn 60k, I would have to save enough money to cover everything maternity leave doesn’t cover. Sure, my partner could take care of the kids since I’m the main earner but unfortunately he physically can’t give birth to a child, so I’d still have to take leave to recover."