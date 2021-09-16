Housing Is Less Affordable Than Ever For Young Women

However, for women, it’s worse because they earn less than men on average. According to the Women’s Budget Group’s analysis, women now need 12.6 times their (average) salary to be able to afford a house in England. That is up from 12.2 times in 2019. This means that the gender gap in affordability has widened. It was 4.1 in 2019 and increased to 4.5 in 2020. Men, on average, need 8.1 times their salary to buy.