How Do I Get Started In Cryptocurrency?

Now that we’ve discussed diversification, let's take a quick deep dive into crypto. I can’t promise you kabillions from crypto but it is definitely an area you should be keeping an eye on as it could potentially be the future of money. As crypto is a more risky and volatile investment you only want to invest a very small percentage of your portfolio in it, perhaps around 5%. And as a beginner, you really only want to stick to reputable and user-friendly, FCA-registered platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, CoinJar and eToro. These platforms won’t have all the coins but they will have the most stable ones.