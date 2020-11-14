Real Talk, Should You Actually Freeze Your Eggs?

Julia, a 33-year-old graphic designer, recently had reasonable success during her egg freezing harvest which, like Ali, she decided to embark upon one year after ending a significant long-term relationship. She paid £5,000 and they managed to get 10 eggs suitable for freezing. Yet she is all too aware of this double-edged sword. "I feel like this was less about paying for my fertility and more about paying for my peace of mind," she explains. "I know that freezing your eggs is no guarantee that you will have a baby in the future but it does make me feel more confident. I think that’s something that all women should have access to: fertility MOT screenings on the NHS every year, like you would with a normal medical check-up. Women’s fertility is so mystified and so many women in their 20s and 30s have no idea until they start trying to conceive, by which point it might be too late. I feel empowered knowing what my situation is."