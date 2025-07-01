Meanwhile, Neptune and Saturn are both retrograde in Aries this month: Neptune begins its journey on July 4th, and Saturn follows on July 13th. This is the first time in our lifetimes that we’re experiencing these two planets both retrograde in the same sign — a fire sign that rules identity, instinct, and inner courage. And retrogrades in Aries have a specific flavour: they strip us of distractions and say, “Who are you without the noise?” We’re being called inward to reconnect with our inner child — the one who danced just to feel the music, who colored outside the lines, who didn’t care what people thought. That’s where your magic lives. And during times of collective burnout, leaning into joy, softness, and play is not frivolous. It’s radical. As much as the world is spiralling with disinformation, chaos, and control tactics, there is also a counter-energy rising — a movement toward slowness, integrity, pleasure, and repair. This becomes especially clear in the second half of the month.