Burnout Levels Are Higher Than Ever — So Why Is No One Listening?

Now, it's not all doom and gloom, and, believe it or not, there is such a thing as being satisfied with your job. But with all these reports of stress levels rising, we have to ask: is all the dialogue around burnout simply happening in a void? Why haven't we taken all that 'rah rah work-life balance' rhetoric into practice post-lockdown? Jobs didn’t necessarily change or become harder during the pandemic, but without the distraction of free snacks in the office, ping pong tables or peer-to-peer bonding sessions, perhaps we were more able to see our jobs for what they are. The pressure put on workplaces caused many to crack, even when their bottom lines weren’t impacted. And in such uncertain times, many of us were pushing ourselves harder than ever, burning out irrevocably — spurred by the belief that we were lucky to be hired at all.