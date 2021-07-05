The Dream Job Is Dead. Did It Ever Really Exist?

Ridding ourselves of the notion that any form of labour will ever be dream-like is liberating. It allows us to finally imagine the other things we want and need it to be, and more importantly, to advocate for them without feeling like we’re being ungrateful. And while we’re at it, it might be worth re-examining all those old movies that gave us such strange and unrealistic expectations about the working world. After all, if you can’t recognise how miserable you are at work without, say, being miraculously possessed by your 13-year-old self or conning a guy into breaking up with you for a story — or whatever happened to your favourite rom-com character on her way to the top — then perhaps your professional life is actually not something we should aspire to.