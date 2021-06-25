Why Every Hot Girl Has IBS… Or Anemia… Or Depression

A quick note on hotness: I’m not talking about inner beauty or even outer beauty. I’m talking about hotness in the post-capitalist, I’m-hot-you’re-not kind of way. The kind of hot that anyone can create and define for themselves — even if it is ruled by transience, and demands upkeep. Hotness is confidence in the way you look — it should be intimidating and almost scary to others. When you feel hot, you feel powerful and protected. Hot only recognizes hot. Because how we conceive and embody hotness in our culture is inextricably tied to currency and capitalism, hotness is excess. Because hotness is tied to youth (or non-aging), hotness is about trying to pin down that which is ephemeral and fleeting. And, like all excess, it’s unsustainable.