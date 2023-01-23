Skip navigation!
Brain Health
Brain Health
Too Much Serotonin Is A Bad Thing, Actually
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Most Wanted
Can Productivity Gummies Help Me Write A Screenplay? Theoretically, Yes
Jinnie Lee
Jan 23, 2023
Relationships
Our Brains Don’t Fully Develop Until We’re 25. What Does That Mean ...
Alicia Lansom
Nov 28, 2022
Unbothered
I Asked A Black Therapist How To Survive Seasonal Depression
Stephanie Long
Nov 8, 2022
Wellness
What 5 Weird (But Common) Sex Dreams Mean, According To A Therapist
by
Stevie Martin
Wellness
I’m Being Prescribed Ketamine Treatment For My Brain Injury...
The first time I smoke weed, I am a teenager standing in a droughted riverbed with other nervous, coughing high schoolers. The first time I do ketamine, I
by
Fortesa Latifi
Acne Skin-Care Guide
No One Told Me My Acne Would Make Me Hate Myself
Welcome to Acne Week, a five-day stretch where we get real about pimples, zits, cysts, and every bump or blemish in between. From skin-soothing p
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Unbothered
I’m A Black Woman Living With Borderline Personality Disorder & I...
May was Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) Awareness month but this year it has been marred with negative press. It has been used in the libel case agai
by
Varaidzo
Apps
8 Meditation Apps To Consider For When You Just Need A Moment
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Unbothered
I’m A Black Woman With OCD, Anxiety & Depression. Here’s What I W...
Trigger warning: This article contains references to suicide, which could be triggering to some readers. I’ve struggled with severe obsessive-compulsive
by
Houreidja Tall
Books & Art
These Intimate Portraits Show The Reality Of Living With OCD
Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a largely invisible mental illness. To those who have never experienced it in themselves or loved ones, it may seem
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
7 Books That Will Help Quell Your Anxiety
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why Every Hot Girl Has IBS… Or Anemia… Or Depression
Now is the time to be as hot as humanly possible. There was a lot we couldn’t access during lockdown, like travel, dates, and family. But, the few things
by
Michelle Santiago...
Skin Care
Is “Stress Acne” A Thing? We Asked The Experts
I started dealing with acne in middle school, and by the time 8th grade rolled around, I made it my mission to see a dermatologist and enter high school zi
by
Sydney Clarke
Wellness
How To Manage Your Mental Health After A Week Of Sadness & Chaos
The first full week of 2021 didn’t go as planned, to put it mildly. After watching thousands of Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in a viol
by
Molly Longman
Anxiety
5 Proven Methods For Preventing Morning Anxiety
It happened for a string of nights in a row. I woke up hours before my alarm, my thoughts already attached to an anxious worry. For a couple nights, it was
by
Mirel Zaman
Brain Health
Here’s Exactly What To Say To Someone Who Is Sad
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death overall in the U.S., and the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 a
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Brain Health
Three Breathing Exercises For Anxiety
2020 has been quite a ride. We don’t have to give you a recap of all the tumultuous, upsetting, and anxiety-inducing events that have occurred up unt
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Beauty
Botox Isn’t Just For Wrinkles — It Could Also Help Fight De...
When I hear the word “Botox,” my brain can’t help but think of Jennifer Coolidge in A Cinderella Story, saying: “It’s the Botox! I can’
by
Molly Longman
Skin Care
Adult Acne Is On The Rise — & It Goes Way Beyond Surface Level
Anxiety, depression, social isolation: For women, the symptoms of acne transcend the physical.
by
Rachel Krause
Wellness
Workplace "Burnout" Is Now Officially A Medical Diagnosis
“Burnout” isn’t just a term you use to describe how you were feeling before you went on vacation and “let it all go.” Nor is it just a word Buzzf
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
How Going On Antidepressants For The First Time Changed My Skin
In 2014, after a particularly tough breakup, I started taking antidepressants for anxiety and OCD. I’d struggled with my mental health since around 2
by
Rebecca Fearn
Wellness
What We're Still Getting Wrong About OCD
Stranger Things and Riverdale actress Shannon Purser has always been honest about her struggles with mental health. And last week, she opened up further in
by
Kimberly Truong
