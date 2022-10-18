And I think it might have been, if I hadn’t found my way to Kaizen Brain Center, a private neurocognitive clinic two hours south of Los Angeles, CA, where I live. My experience with hospitals is extensive — I’ve had migraines since I was a child, I was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder in college, and then I went through cancer treatment in my early twenties. Then came the brain injury. All of this is to say I have seen many doctors — and I have been dismissed by many doctors. Once, a doctor told me that a combination of yoga and dumping my college boyfriend would calm my migraines. I was told my pain was psychosomatic so many times that I was ready to give up on finding an answer until my mom begged me to see one last specialist, who found the cancer growing on my thyroid. And when it was clear my concussion had bloomed into something bigger and longer-lasting, I was told there was no reason I should still be in pain. The unsaid words were clear to me: You are making this up.