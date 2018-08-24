5 Books That Will Help Quell Your Anxiety

If you've suffered from anxiety, panic attacks, or even if you've just always been a worrier, you know that having some sort of helping hand to get through your most anxiety-ridden moments can be key.
We know, self-help books might seem cheesy, but hear us out: The right book can help you feel less alone, and help you realize that things might not be as impossible as they seem. And there's a double benefit: Reading itself is a great de-stressor that might also distract you from anything you're anxious about.
If you have debilitating anxiety, there's no replacement for therapy, but reading about how other people have tackled their anxiousness might give you some inspiration.
Read on for five books that can help you work through your anxiety.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.