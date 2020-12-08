TikTok’s New Age Bimbos know they are part of a long lineage of glamorous misunderstood femmes. Much like famed bimbos of the past, they’re an autodidactic community of art and pop culture obsessives, and they have a critical understanding of how the media has captured womanhood through the ages, which helps them better understand why they’re treated the way they are today. “It is all self-taught,” Chrissy says about contextualizing how bimbos are perceived. “It really is by studying the internet and what’s going on in Instagram and TikTok. I’m so aware of all that when something comes up or is to happen I always think, How can I educate myself on this?”