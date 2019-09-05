Gas Attack: What To Do When Your Stomach’s In Knots

If you’re a delicate flower who doesn’t like to talk about farting or burping, I’m with you. Growing up, if I even broached the topic of belching, my mother would raise one eyebrow and say in a grave tone: “The bathroom is the place for that, young lady.” This phrase was instilled in me, and I crinkle my nose at anything potty-related. I don’t even like the name Bart, because it’s too close to fart.