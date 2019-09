Gas Attack: What To Do When Your Stomach’s In Knots

If this is a chronic issue, you should talk to your doctor. But if this is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing, go for it — as long as you know your body reacts well to Simethicone , which is the active ingredient in most of these medications. If you’re going on a long flight or you’re eating something that you know will make you gassy, beans for example, you can try Gas-X or a similar medication. Duker Freuman says this will relieve pressure by taking larger gas bubbles and then breaking them down into tinier ones.