That being said, it's unclear if any of the original voices, like Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Antonio Banderas as Puss In Boots, have officially signed on to return to the swamp (reps for each of them didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for comment). However, considering Heidi Klum's latest costume paid homage to the beloved animation, Shrek is a franchise that, for whatever reason, nobody will truly ever be over.