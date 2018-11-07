I thought I'd feel old whenever the time came that Warner Bros rebooted Harry Potter, but it turns out Shrek is the first movie from my childhood that's getting the revival treatment.
Variety reports that Despicable Me producer Chris Meledandri is working with Universal Pictures to bring Shrek to Generation Z — and before you freak out, he wants the original voices to come back as well.
“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterisations,” Meledandri told Variety. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."
He has a point. How exactly does one "reboot" an animation if it's the same characters, same cast, and same general story? Does the swamp have an Amazon Echo and do Donkey and his dragon wife FaceTime? Will Shrek acknowledge his Scottish roots and discuss Brexit?
That being said, it's unclear if any of the original voices, like Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Antonio Banderas as Puss In Boots, have officially signed on to return to the swamp (reps for each of them didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for comment). However, considering Heidi Klum's latest costume paid homage to the beloved animation, Shrek is a franchise that, for whatever reason, nobody will truly ever be over.
Advertisement