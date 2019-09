How To Practice Yoga At Home If You're An Absolute Beginner

There's an image that comes across my Instagram feed about once a day of a wellness blogger in their light-filled apartment, surrounded by house plants , doing yoga and looking very casual about it. The thought of doing yoga at home sounds ideal; you don't have to deal with people, spend any money, or even leave the house. But in actuality, when I try to do yoga at home, I get distracted and end up scrolling my phone in child's pose on a yoga mat