These Are The Ultimate Yoga Pants For Every Pose

Once you've picked out your class and go-to mat, your challenge is somehow to choose a pair of pants to wear for yoga.
Of course, you want them to be comfortable. But do you want bold colours or an edgy black-and-mesh combo? Are you looking for all the wicking, fancy seams, and key pockets you can get? Or are you after something more polished and brunch-worthy?
Seriously, these are some tough choices. But whether you're ready to master a headstand, take a few deep breaths in child's pose, or are just looking for something versatile, we've got you — and your legs — covered. Click through to find your next favourite pair. And check back as we continue to update this post with new faves!