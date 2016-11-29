These Are The Ultimate Yoga Pants For Every Pose

Once you've picked out your class and go-to mat, your challenge is to somehow choose a pair of pants to wear for yoga.
Of course, you want them to be comfortable. But do you want bold colors or an edgy black-and-mesh combo? Are you looking for all the wicking, fancy seams, and key pockets you can get? Or are you after something more polished and brunch-worthy?
Seriously, these are some tough choices. But whether you're ready to master a headstand, taking a few deep breaths in child's pose, or just looking for something versatile, we've got you — and your legs — covered. Click through to find your next favorite pair. And check back as we continue to update this post with new faves!
Of course, you want them to be comfortable. But do you want bold colors or an edgy black-and-mesh combo? Are you looking for all the wicking, fancy seams, and key pockets you can get? Or are you after something more polished and brunch-worthy?
Seriously, these are some tough choices. But whether you're ready to master a headstand, taking a few deep breaths in child's pose, or just looking for something versatile, we've got you — and your legs — covered. Click through to find your next favorite pair. And check back as we continue to update this post with new faves!