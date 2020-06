Everything You Need For An At-Home Yoga Practice (According To The Pros)

"It’s so important for people to release their ideas of what yoga is supposed to be, and make it yours," yoga instructor and author of an upcoming book, Yoga Doesn’t Care If You’re Flexible LaToya Maria tells Refinery29. "That’s my favorite thing to say in classes: 'Let it be yours.'" Another thing to remind yourself of when getting started is to not put too much pressure on the physical benefits of yoga — "You don’t need to treat it like it’s [just] exercise because it’s not," Maria says. "Yoga is an opportunity to care for your body, your breath, and your mind."