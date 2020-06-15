Everything You Need For An At-Home Yoga Practice (According To The Pros)

You've probably talked to a friend, family member, coworker, or even yourself during the past few months at home about getting into yoga. But, whether it's seeing fit-fluencers pulling off perfect wheel poses on Instagram or feeling straight-up lost during live Zoom classes, starting your practice can be a little bit intimidating. So, we're here to help you ease into it by pairing tips from a yoga pro with products that will turn your space into a bona fide studio.