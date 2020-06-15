Everything You Need For An At-Home Yoga Practice (According To The Pros)

You've probably talked to a friend, family member, coworker, or even yourself during the past few months at home about getting into yoga. But, whether it's seeing fit-fluencers pulling off perfect wheel poses on Instagram or feeling straight-up lost during live Zoom classes, starting your practice can be a little bit intimidating. So, we're here to help you ease into it by pairing tips from a yoga pro with products that will turn your space into a bona fide studio.
"It’s so important for people to release their ideas of what yoga is supposed to be, and make it yours," yoga instructor and author of an upcoming book, Yoga Doesn’t Care If You’re Flexible, LaToya Maria tells Refinery29. "That’s my favorite thing to say in classes: 'Let it be yours.'" Another thing to remind yourself of when getting started is to not put too much pressure on the physical benefits of yoga — "You don’t need to treat it like it’s [just] exercise because it’s not," Maria says. "Yoga is an opportunity to care for your body, your breath, and your mind."
Ahead, everything from some pro-approved yoga basics to a few bonus props that will challenge your body and help you build your best at-home practice.
