There's no hiding from it: Acne is an inevitable struggle that continues on well after our prepubescent middle school days. We're certainly not thrilled about dealing with random breakouts for the rest of our lives, but if we must, we might as well arm ourselves with the tools to treat irritated skin whenever it flares up (which is always at the worst possible time).
In the summer months, the body acne struggle is real, thanks to all the sweating we're doing, and it's so much trickier to hide. Bacne, underarm bumps, and chest and bum acne can make putting on a backless top or bathing suit particularly stressful, but with the right products, you can clear it up quickly. Peel pads and spot treatments do wonders, but the real work starts in the shower — with body wash. Ditch your caramel-strawberry-shimmery soap for one with tea tree oil, salicylic acid, or charcoal — and make sure to wash right after working out or hanging in a wet bikini by the pool all day — and you'll be on your way to breakout-free skin for the entire season.
Ahead, the best clarifying, exfoliating, and smoothing body washes for your skin type.
Papaya and grapefruit extracts work along with alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate the dead skin cells blocking pores, while added oat protein and ginseng calms and refreshes sensitive skin.
With over 250 five-star reviews on Sephora, this product is an all-star. Technically, it's for the face, but it clears up chest acne like a boss.
Black soap is one of the oldest beauty secrets in the book, and for good reason. It sops up oil, clears acne, tightens skin, helps fade scarring, and exfoliates. But it can be a bit stripping for some, which is why this wash has aloe and vitamin E to soothe and hydrate, too.
We love The Body Shop's entire Tea Tree Oil line for breakout-prone, combination skin types. Just sniffing the scent is enough to clear sinuses; after a quick scrub, you'll feel cleaner than a newborn, but never dry and tight.
Another great alternative for back acne is this wash from Murad. Paired with the brand's Clarifying Body Spray, it helps soothe current breakouts and prevent future ones.
Have dry skin and acne? No problem, this creamy wash is made for all skin types. It's got glycolic acid to exfoliate, vitamin E to moisturise, and vitamin C to brighten discolouration. One editor swears by it for taming bikini bumps, too.
This citrus-scented cleanser is a fan favourite at the pharmacy, and for good reason. The body wash contains salicylic acid, vitamin C, and grapefruit extract — all brightening, zit-blasting heroes — but will only set you back around £7.
