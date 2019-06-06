There's no hiding from it: Acne is an inevitable struggle that continues on well after our prepubescent middle-school days. We're certainly not thrilled about dealing with random breakouts for the rest of our lives, but if we must, we might as well arm ourselves with the tools to treat irritated skin whenever it flares up (which is always at the worst possible time).
Body acne is even trickier to hide, especially if a vacation or strapless jumpsuit is in your future. Bacne, underarm bumps, and chest and butt acne can make putting on that special outfit particularly stressful, but with the right products, you can clear it up quickly. Peel pads and spot treatments do wonders, but the real work starts in the shower — with body wash.
"Acne on the chest and back occurs in roughly 50% of acne sufferers," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital. "Truncal [a.k.a. body] acne develops for the same reasons as facial acne; oil gets trapped within clogged pores, leading to overgrowth of acne-causing bacteria and inflammation."
Ditch your caramel-strawberry-shimmery soap for one with tea tree oil, salicylic acid, or charcoal, and make sure to wash right after working out or hanging in a wet bikini by the pool. With these easy changes, you'll be on your way to breakout-free skin forever. Ahead, the best clarifying, exfoliating, and smoothing body acne products for your skin type.
