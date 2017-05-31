All Your Most Embarrassing Butt Questions, Answered

We as a nation may not be ready to free the nipple, but we'll be damned if we can't have our ripped butt jeans and ass inspo accounts. But just because it's become almost snoozy to see celebs baring their backside on the red carpet doesn't mean some topics still aren't taboo.
Burning questions about anal bleaching? Wondering why the hell anyone would get Botox injected into their butthole? The best way to treat chicken skin or inflamed zits on your cheeks? We're answering all your most embarrassing butt questions, ahead.