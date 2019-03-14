Skip navigation!
Acne Diaries
Beauty
Pro Tips For Battling Under-The-Skin Pimples
by
Erika Stalder
When bad acne happens to good people.
More from Acne Diaries
Beauty
Green Concealer Is The Secret Weapon Your Makeup Bag Is Missing
Thatiana Diaz
Mar 14, 2019
Beauty
The Creators Of Proactiv Have Figured Out A New Way To Fight Acne
Erika Stalder
Feb 14, 2019
Beauty
6 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Rid Of Blackheads At Home
Erika Stalder
Jan 24, 2019
Beauty
Proactiv Defends Kendall Jenner After Backlash: "She Tried Everyt...
Model and reality star Kendall Jenner is facing heat this month following the announcement of her partnership with skin-care brand Proactiv. The campaign,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Acne For 10-Year Instagram Chal...
As celebrities take to Instagram to post their #10yearchallenge, a viral opportunity for them to brag about how well they're aging, Kendall Jenner is
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
8 Foundations That Will Treat Your Acne While Hiding It
When confronted with foundation that reads "sheer" or "dewy," those with acne-prone skin have the same kind of involuntary, leg-jerk reaction you get when
by
Us
Beauty
How To Fade Acne Scars For Good — Without A Trip To The Derm
First came the acne and then came the fully-loaded pile of salicylic acid cleansers, benzoyl peroxide creams, and spot treatments. Now all that remains
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Makeup To Use If You Have Acne Scars — & What To Avoid
If you're guilty of picking at your pimples, or have battled cystic bumps since your teenage years, chances are you've been plagued by an acne scar or
by
Us
Beauty
This Is What's
Really
Coming Out When You Pop Your ...
We know, we know, we shouldn't pop our pimples. We’ve heard that advice for most of our lives, but there’s just something about those bumps that begs
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
How To Clear Chest Acne, According To Top Dermatologists
While no one welcomes a breakout, seeing a zit crop up after a string of late nights or going to sleep with makeup on makes a certain amount of sense. But
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
No, Your Skin Care Shouldn’t Hurt
Plenty of people have a tendency to think that if a skin-care product makes your face feel like it's on fire, then it's working. And if it leaves a
by
Us
Beauty
16 Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Acne Struggle
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million men and women — which
by
Refinery29
Beauty
How My Adult Acne Affected My Dating Life (& How I Got Over It)
You know that scene in The Notebook, where Ryan Gosling tells Rachel McAdams that he had actually written to her every day for a year, grabs her face, and
by
Maybelle Morgan
Beauty
7 Affordable & Effective Acne Products Derms Actually Recommend
Pimples don't discriminate. It doesn't matter who you are or what important event might be happening soon — like meeting your significant other's family
by
Brianna Arps
Beauty
How To Stop Your Acne From Freaking Out This Fall
Fall seems like an especially good time for those with acne-prone skin: Less sweat means fewer clogged pores, which means fewer breakouts, right? Well,
by
Valis Vicenty
Beauty
This Laxative Ingredient Is Apparently A Skin-Care Essential
There's nothing inherently alluring about magnesium. The ingredient wasn't even on our minds until we spotted Jordyn Woods (Kylie Jenner's BFF and model)
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Lili Reinhart: Having Acne On
Riverdale
Makes My Anxiety...
Lili Reinhart shot to fame playing Betty Cooper on the hit show Riverdale, but that doesn't mean all her skin issues got tossed out with her old
by
Lili Reinhart
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Is Looking For New Zits To Pop — & There's...
Some people dream of being on The Bachelor. Others, The Voice. But after seeing countless Dr. Pimple Popper videos on YouTube and the Dr. Pimple Popper
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
I Tried $328 Worth of Acne Spot Treatments — & The Cheapest Pick Won
Sometimes the best things in life come with some less-than-ideal side effects. Crave fame and fortune? Hope you don't mind a 24/7 media cycle tracking
by
Danielle Cohen
Beauty
The DIY Acne Remedies Dermatologists
Actually
Recommend
Every day, the Internet discovers a new miracle acne ingredient that's been hiding in plain sight. Bird poop! Listerine! Urine! Clearly there’s a lot to
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Cassandra Bankson: I’m Done Hiding My Sexuality Behind My Acne
When you have acne, you become really good at hiding. You hide your breakouts behind a layer (or three) of foundation. You hide the shame or embarrassment
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Is CBD The Miracle Acne Treatment We've All Been Waiting For?
Cannabidiol, more commonly referred to as CBD, is settling into the beauty community quite well, having infiltrated everything from body care to makeup.
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Has A New Area She Loves To Pop
Imagine your favorite pimple popping videos in terms of Hollywood movie genres. There's the gruesome slasher, in which the protagonist yields a sharp tool
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
7 Products I Always Use In My Self-Care Beauty Routine
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Went Somewhere She's Never Gone Before (NSFW)
Gooey, grotesque, at times bloody — no pimple popping video will ever be deemed "safe" for the squeamish. But in the case of one extraction, in which
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Confessions Of The Internet's Favorite Pimple Popper
Dr. Sandra Lee, a.k.a. "Dr. Pimple Popper," is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in Upland, CA who has her own TLC show. She has
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The Gross, Guilty Pleasure Lucy Hale Shares With Millions Of People
Guilty pleasures: We've all got one (or five). By Oxford definition, it can be anything someone "enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This $6 Acne-Fighting Foundation Is Selling Out Like Crazy
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Even Celebs Get Unsolicited Acne Advice — Here's How They Ha...
If you've ever meticulously applied concealer over a breakout only to show up to a party and have someone say, "Hey, have you tried Accutane yet?" then
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
Lorde Would Love You To Stop Giving Her Acne Solutions
Lorde may have just turned 21, but like many of us, she's still dealing with acne past her teen years. Adult acne is incredibly common, and while there's
by
Meagan Fredette
