The Creators Of Proactiv Have Figured Out A New Way To Fight Acne

After spending the past several years dominating the anti-aging skin-care industry, the Stanford-trained dermatologists who created every American teenager's go-to acne fighter are going back to their roots. Drs. Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields of Rodan + Fields, who founded Proactiv together in 1995, announced today that they're once again creating new inroads in acne-fighting skin care, launching two separate product ranges aimed at teen and adult acne.
The doctors' secret weapon? Benzoyl peroxide. That's right: the stuff we've used for ages to kill acne-causing bacteria. The main ingredient stays the same, but according to the brand, it's the way it's been formulated that may bring acne to its knees once and for all. The new Rodan + Fields Spotless two-step system for teen acne — which will be sold as a bundle — pairs a high-dosage 5% benzoyl peroxide face wash with a treatment that dispenses oxygen-boosting gel and 2.5% benzoyl peroxide in twin chambers. The breakthrough is in the gel format, which works to liquefy large, crystallized benzoyl peroxide molecules so that the ingredient is better able to penetrate the skin.
Meanwhile, the brand’s four-product Unblemish line — sold as a bundle or individually — is developed for adults who are working to ward off not just zits, but increased sensitivity, loss of elasticity, and other aspects of aging. The cleanser, toner, and moisturizer formulations balance proven pore-clearers like salicylic acid and glycolic acid with skin soothers like colloidal sulfur, green tea, and aloe. Like with Spotless, the Unblemish line’s marquee product is a double-chambered acne treatment that dispenses stabilized 2.5% benzoyl peroxide from one side and calming and hydrating ingredients like pomegranate, chamomile, and ceramides from the other — all in an effort to maximize medicated treatment without harsh effects on the skin.
Can this new twist on O.G. acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide finally clear zits, and mange to shake up a multi-billion dollar industry that keeps millions of teens and adults in search of a cure? While the company’s early clinicals are promising (the brand reports that, after one week of using the Spotless system, 100% of teens and young adults experienced a reduction in blemish size and visible redness), only time will tell. In the meantime, get a first peek at each of the brand’s new products before the official launch on February 21st, ahead.
