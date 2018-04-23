You know the Facebook product pusher by the private flash sale groups she invites you to, the wine & cheese parties she hosts in the neighborhood, and the rave updates she gives on the only thing that ever helped her acne/dry hands/thinning hair/crow's feet. Her persistence, and those damn targeted ads, make her hard to ignore, and maybe... you shouldn't. Because one does not get handed the keys to a pink Cadillac unless folks are eating up the wares, after all.
So, I decided to test the hero products from Facebook's top direct-sale beauty brands. (Think Mary Kay, Rodan+Fields, Avon, and more.) And now here I am, eating all the jokes I made comparing today's social media saleswomen to the ones in Edward Scissorhands, because this shit is seriously good.
If you will, invite me into your virtual living room, pour some iced tea, and let me walk you through my unfiltered (and unpaid) opinion on the five best finds from the lines.
Read These Stories Next:
This story was originally published July 2, 2017