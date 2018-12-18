In the two decades since the first-ever Proactiv commercial (starring actress Judith Light) sent teens running to their landlines to dial the 1-800 number, the three-step system has become the most recognizable name in over-the-counter acne treatments. Those compelling late-night infomercials had us reaching for our flip phones back in the day, too, thanks in part to an impressive parade of acne-prone celebrity spokespeople like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Lindsay Lohan, who bared convincing before-and-afters of their own skin transformations.
But no matter how familiar we've become with the brand's messaging over the years, it hasn't always been easy to get ahold of the products. For the longest time, Proactiv's direct-to-consumer marketing approach meant having the system shipped to your door every month as part of a membership package, or even hunting down one of its 100 vending machines, which launched in 2007. While the brand has become a bit more accessible in the past few years by teaming up with Amazon and Ulta Beauty, it's about to reach true ubiquity: Starting December 26, the entire Proactiv range will be available at Sephora.com.
For those hooked on the O.G. three-step skin-care routine, collecting VIB Rouge points is about to get a whole lot easier. And for everyone else, finally seeing what all the hype is about is as simple as slipping an à la carte product in with the rest of your Sephora swag. See how we'll be running down the balance on the Sephora gift cards we collect this Christmas with our Proactiv picks, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.