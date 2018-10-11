Story from Beauty

16 Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Acne Struggle

Refinery29
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million men and women — which means acne can't only happen to everyday mortals. Our friends in Hollywood are also amongst the breakout-having bunch, despite what Photoshop and makeup might lead you to believe.
How do we know? Well, a number of them have opened up about their skin struggles. You might know the (oft-overused) phrase: Celebrities, they're just like us.!But this time we have the interviews and Instagrams to prove it.
Click through to read up on the times some of your favorite idols proved that us normal folks don't monopolize zits — acne is equal opportunity. And stick around for the products stars swear by to keep acne at bay.
Related Stories
The Best Makeup To Use If You Have Acne Scars
The Best Cystic Acne Solutions
Huda Beauty Used The Wrong Woman For An Acne Story

More from Celebs & Influencers